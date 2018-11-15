Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Police Cruiser On Route 202 In Garnerville

An unidentified 70-year-old man was struck and killed by a police cruiser on Route 202 in Garnerville early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just before dawn near the Mobil gas station at 109 W. Ramapo Road and involved a police car from the Haverstraw PD, whose headquarters is located at 101 W. Ramapo Road.

Neither the name of the officer, who was on routine patrol, or victim have been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

