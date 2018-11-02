Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Pickup Truck Gets Stuck On Guardrail After Rockland DWI Driver Crashes

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
An allegedly drunk driver crashed in Rockland County.
An allegedly drunk driver crashed in Rockland County. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A driver got his second DWI in Rockland County after losing control of his pickup truck, crashing into a railing and getting stuck over the weekend, police said.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to Grandview Avenue in Wesley Hills at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, where there was reports of a truck stuck on the side of the roadway.

Police said that the 44-year-old driver from Spring Valley - whose name has not been released - was allegedly driving drunk when he lost control of the truck, crashing into the guardrail. The black pickup wound up on two wheels and was inoperable when officers arrived.

The driver was arrested and charged with a felony driving while intoxicated charge due to a prior DWI conviction in the past 10 years. Following his arraignment, the driver was issued several tickets and ordered to appear in the Village of Wesley Hills Court at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.