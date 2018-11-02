Pickup Truck Gets Stuck On Guardrail After Rockland DWI Driver Crashes

A driver got his second DWI in Rockland County after losing control of his pickup truck, crashing into a railing and getting stuck over the weekend, police said.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to Grandview Avenue in Wesley Hills at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, where there was reports of a truck stuck on the side of the roadway.

Police said that the 44-year-old driver from Spring Valley - whose name has not been released - was allegedly driving drunk when he lost control of the truck, crashing into the guardrail. The black pickup wound up on two wheels and was inoperable when officers arrived.

The driver was arrested and charged with a felony driving while intoxicated charge due to a prior DWI conviction in the past 10 years. Following his arraignment, the driver was issued several tickets and ordered to appear in the Village of Wesley Hills Court at a later date.

