police & fire

Police Ask Public's Help In Search For Area Grand Larceny Suspect

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
John Foley.
John Foley. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a wanted man who stole equipment from an Orange County business.

An alert was issued on Wednesday from State Police in Middletown regarding John Foley, who was arrested and convicted on a grand larceny charge following an extensive investigation that determined he stole equipment from an area business and failed to meet court requirements.

Police said that after being convicted of stealing the equipment, Foley, 55, failed to pay restitution and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest from the Orange County Court. Investigators described him as a 6-foot-9 man with blonde hair and hazel eyes, weighing approximately 270 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Foley’s whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 344-5300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

