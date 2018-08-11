Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Support Pours In For Family Of Teen Found Dead Near Area Home
police & fire

Police Searching For Assailants In Stabbing Of Good Samaritan At Nyack Restaurant

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A man was stabbed at O'Malley's in Nyack while trying to help a woman being hit.
A man was stabbed at O'Malley's in Nyack while trying to help a woman being hit. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An Orangetown man who was coming to the aid of a woman being hit at a Nyack restaurant ended up in the hospital with three stab wounds.

The unidentified man was at O'Malley's Irish Pub, 108 Main St., in Nyack around 3:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, when he saw a woman being hit by another man, said Orangetown Police Det. Sgt. James Sullivan.

The man told police that as he was attempting to help the woman, he was jumped by at three other men before he was able to fight them off and flee the restaurant, Sullivan said.

The man then drove home without realizing he had been stabbed three times during the melee. When he reached home, he found the puncture wounds and went to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment, Sullivan said.

He has since been released from the hospital, police said.

Orangetown detectives ask anybody who may have witnessed or may have cell phone video of the incident to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-2121. Tips can also be given anonymously at Tip411.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.