Police Seek Help In Search For Suspect In Burglary Of Area Residence

Do you know him?

New York State Police investigators in Cortlandt have released a surveillance photo and sketch of a suspect who attempted to burglarize a Lafayette Street home in Verplanck. The attempted burglary took place shortly before noon.

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-6 white or Hispanic man in his late teens to early 20s. He was wearing all black with a green hat and white bandana at the time of the attempted burglary. The sketch was completed by the artist using information provided by the victim.

Anyone who may have information regarding the attempted burglary or who may recognize the suspect has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (914) 737-7171 and referencing case number 8573637.

