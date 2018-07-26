Contact Us
Breaking News: Search For Man Missing In Hudson River To Be Suspended
police & fire

Police Seize $1M Of High-Grade Marijuana In Area

Joe Lombardi
Police found the 204 pounds of pot, left, in a large wooden container in the bed of the pickup truck (shown at right). Photo Credit: New York State Police

Two men are behind bars after New York State Police discovered more than 204 pounds of high-grade, individually packaged marijuana in the Hudson Valley.

The pot seized has a street value of more than $1 million dollars, according to Major Pierce V. Gallagher, Troop F commander.

The discovery was made on Friday, July 27, during a vehicle and traffic stop on a 2018 rental vehicle on Route 208 in the Town of Montgomery in Orange County.

A strong odor of marijuana was detected which led to a search of their vehicle, state police said. Police found the pot in a large wooden container in the bed of the pickup truck, which was being driven by 69-year-old Anthony Donofrio of New Rochelle.

Donofrio and a Fairfield County man, 35-year-old Danny A. Aguayo of Stamford, were both charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the first degree, a Class C felony.

They were arraigned and remanded to the Orange County Jail on $50,000 Cash Bail, $100,000 bond.

