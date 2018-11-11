Contact Us
Police: Shoplifting Suspect Caught After Fleeing Scene In Rockland Had 23 License Suspensions

Kathy Reakes
Ramapo police apprehended a man who allegedly shoplifted electronic items. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A 54-year-old man was arrested by Ramapo Police for shoplifting from an area store.

The incident took place on Sunday when an unidentified man from the Bronx allegedly shoplifted electronic devices from a local store, said the Ramapo Police.

After the theft, the man fled the scene but was stopped minutes later and arrested by Ramapo Police.

During an investigation, police found that the man's driver's license had been revoked with 23 suspensions.

