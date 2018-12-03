Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Massive House Fire Breaks Out In Suffern
police & fire

Police: Spring Valley Man Masturbates In Front Of NJ Doctor's Patients

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Brian Bates
Brian Bates Photo Credit: Paramus Police Department

A Spring Valley man with a history of lewdness arrests masturbated while shoving the handle of a toilet bowl scrubber up his anus in front of fellow patients in a New Jersey doctor’s office, said authorities who arrested him.

Responding officers found 47-year-old Brian Bates with the bathroom door to the doctor’s office open “while masturbating and simultaneously attempting to penetrate his anus with the handle of the toilet bowl scrubber,” Police Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

“This act was witnessed by several adult females who were in the office,” Ehrenberg said.

Bates was processed and taken to New Bridge Medical Center for evaluation.

Among his previous arrests, Bates touched his exposed penis in front of three children – 8, 9 and 11 years old –masturbated in front of two women and exposed himself to a 4-year-old girl, all at a Paramus Barnes & Noble between October 1997 and February 1998, the chief said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.