North Rockland Daily Voice
police & fire

Police Use Narcan To Rescue Overdose Victim In Rockland

Narcan
Narcan Photo Credit: File

Some quick-acting police officers in Rockland County may have saved the life of a potential overdose victim in Airmont.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to an Airmont home late on Labor Day, where there was a report of a male overdose victim. The officers jumped into action, administering Naloxone (Narcan) to the victim, who was revived.

Police said that the officers administered first aid until paramedics from the Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps and Rockland Paramedics. The victim was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and is expected to survive his injuries.

