Police Use Narcan To Rescue Overdose Victim Outside Area Restaurant

A quick-thinking cop in Orange County may have saved the life of a potential overdose victim outside a popular local restaurant.

Wallkill Police Officer Julia Ashworth was dispatched to the parking lot of Golden Corral on Route 211 at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, where there was a report of a medical situation.

Upon arrival, Ashworth found a 22-year-old Slate Hill resident who was unconscious on the ground and unresponsive. Police said that he showed signs of a potential overdose, and required emergency assistance.

Police said that Ashworth nasally delivered Narcan to the overdose victim, who was revived within a minute and regained consciousness. The 22-year-old was then transported by paramedics to Orange Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.