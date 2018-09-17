Contact Us
Breaking News: Seen Her? Central Nyack Woman Has Been Missing For Eight Years
police & fire

Police Warn Residents Of Burglary, Suspicious Incident Along Route 202

Zak Failla
Read More Stories
Route 202 in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The Ramapo Police Department. Photo Credit: File

Police are warning Rockland County residents to be on high alert following a recent rash of suspicious incidents in the area.

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert this week following several burglaries and other suspicious activities along the Route 202 corridor.

In an effort to help local residents avoid becoming a victim, the department released a series of common sense tips:

  • Report suspicious individuals or vehicles if spotted in the neighborhood;
  • Lock doors & windows when not home. Use a deadbolt type lock on exterior doors. Place a wooden pole or broom handle in sliding door tracks to prevent them from opening;
  • Keep exterior lights on after dark; have motion detectors;
  • Keep interior lights on after dark; use timers on lamps;
  • Consider an alarm system, especially one that backs up to your cell phone;
  • Consider installing surveillance cameras, especially ones that can be accessed via your cell phone;
  • Don’t post information on social media regarding when you will/won’t be home;
  • Suspend your newspaper delivery if you plan to be away for several days, and;
  • Make a list of your valuables - make, model, serial number and value - keep one copy of the list at home and store another copy in a safety deposit box or other location in case of a fire.

