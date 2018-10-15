Pomona Man Stopped On PIP Charged With DWI

More than 30 motorists were busted by New York State Police troopers this past week as law enforcement agencies in the Hudson Valley continue a nationwide crackdown on drunk, drugged and distracted driving.

A total of 17 of those charged were from the region:

Orange County

On Friday, Oct. 12, State Police in Montgomery arrested Maleah Yates, 28, of Newburgh, for DWI. She was traveling in Newburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Oct. 12, State Police in Middletown arrested Schuyler Schouten, 21, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 17M in Wallkill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 13, State Police in Middletown arrested Jose Rodriguez, 42, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 13, State Police in Middletown arrested Jorge Rossainz, 38, of Harriman, for DWI. He was traveling in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Oct. 13, State Police in Greenville (Orange County) arrested Thomas Power, 31, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Wawayanda when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 14, State Police in Montgomery arrested Kevon Rose, 33, of New Windsor, for DWI. He was traveling in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 14, State Police in Highland arrested Melanie Caron, 54, of Wallkill, for DWI. She was traveling in New Paltz when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 14, State Police in Highland arrested Larry Jones, 26, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 14, State Police in Monroe arrested Peter Morales, 28, of Chester, for DWI. He was traveling on 17M in Monroe when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 14, State Police in Middletown arrested Alex Aguirre, 53, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 14, State Police in Middletown arrested Angel Marin-Gonzalez, 28, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 14, State Police in Florida arrested Luca Alboretti, 24, of Pine Island, for DWI. He was traveling in Warwick when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Sunday, Oct. 14, State Police in Haverstraw arrested Gregory Raho, 32, of Pomona, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Saturday, Oct. 13, State Police in Montgomery arrested Corin Windheim, 24, of Wappingers Falls, for DWI. She was traveling on Interstate 84 in Newburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 14, State Police in Montgomery arrested Juan Bernal, 29, of Beacon, for DWI. He was traveling in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Westchester County

On Sunday, Oct. 14, State Police in Coxsackie arrested Alex Rosa, 40, of New Rochelle, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 23 in Cairo when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Oct. 14, State Police in Wurtsboro arrested Juanita Rodriguez, 39, of Yonkers, NY for DWI. She was traveling in Mamakating when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

