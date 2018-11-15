Contact Us
police & fire

Pregnant Woman From Area Killed, Teen Girl Critically Injured In Crash

Joe Lombardi
The Major Deegan Expressway near the Willis Avenue Bridge.
The Major Deegan Expressway near the Willis Avenue Bridge. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pregnant 30-year-old woman from the Hudson Valley was killed when the van she was driving rear-ended a tractor-trailer on the Major Deegan Expressway on Saturday morning.

Jennifer Parisella of Middletown was pronounced dead at the scene on southbound I-87 near Exit 1 and the Willis Avenue Bridge, police said.

A 14-year-old girl who was a passenger in the van, a 2003 Ford Econoline, is in critical condition. Two other passengers, a 28-year-old man and 12-year-old boy, were also hospitalized and are in stable condition.

The girl, identified as  Sky Mendoza, is Parisella's stepdaughter, according to the New York Post , and the boy, Orlando Mendoza, Jr., her stepson. The 28-year-old is Parisella's brother, according to ABC 7.

Parisella, who worked on a farm with her family, was on en route to the city with produce, according to multiple reports.

The 42-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was also hospitalized and is in stable condition.

