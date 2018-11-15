Pregnant Woman From Area Killed, Teen Girl Critically Injured In Crash

A pregnant 30-year-old woman from the Hudson Valley was killed when the van she was driving rear-ended a tractor-trailer on the Major Deegan Expressway on Saturday morning.

Jennifer Parisella of Middletown was pronounced dead at the scene on southbound I-87 near Exit 1 and the Willis Avenue Bridge, police said.

A 14-year-old girl who was a passenger in the van, a 2003 Ford Econoline, is in critical condition. Two other passengers, a 28-year-old man and 12-year-old boy, were also hospitalized and are in stable condition.

The girl, identified as Sky Mendoza, is Parisella's stepdaughter, according to the New York Post , and the boy, Orlando Mendoza, Jr., her stepson. The 28-year-old is Parisella's brother, according to ABC 7.

Parisella, who worked on a farm with her family, was on en route to the city with produce, according to multiple reports.

The 42-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was also hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.