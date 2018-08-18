Rapper Post Malone's Jet Blows Tires, Diverted To Stewart Airport

After spending more than 4½ hours in the air burning fuel, a jet that blew two tires after taking off from Teterboro carrying rapper Post Malone and 15 other people Tuesday morning was preparing to land at Stewart International Airport in Orange County.

A fleet of ambulances and other responders -- including an AirMed One medical chopper from Hackensack University Medical Center -- were lined up on the tarmac.

The pilot of the London-bound Gulfstream IV -- which blew its two left front tires after takeoff from Teterboro around 10:40 a.m. -- asked for a bit more time to burn more fuel, a controller at a ground tower in Newburgh, N.Y. said.

The pilot originally circled the North Jersey area for more than an hour and a half, burning fuel.

However, plans for a 12:21 p.m. landing were changed.

The jet was first sent to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, MA, before being directed to the public military airport in New Windsor, N.Y.

The Syracuse-born Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, won a Song of the Year award for his hit "Rockstar" -- and performed with rock legends Aerosmith -- at Monday night's MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall.

He's scheduled to perform at music festivals in Reading on Friday and Leeds on Saturday before a Sunday performance in Paris.

