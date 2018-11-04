Razor Blade Found In Halloween Candy In Stony Point

Police are warning parents in a Hudson Valley town to check their children's Halloween candy after a razor blade was found inside a candy bar.

Stony Point Police said that a razor blade was found inside a "mini" Twix candy bar.

As an investigation continues, police are not sure if someone put the razor inside the candy bar or if it came from a store-bought bag of candy.

Police said parents should check candy that was given out in the following areas:

Walter Drive, Miller Drive, Cross Street, Heights Road, Ethan Allen Drive, Franklin Road, and Van Buren Street.

"Again, as this is an ongoing investigation, we strongly urge all to thoroughly inspect candy and report anything suspicious," the department said.

As always, report anything suspicious to your local police department.

