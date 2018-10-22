Contact Us
police & fire

Rockland County Courthouse Closed After Delivery Of Suspicious Package

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Rockland County Courthouse
Rockland County Courthouse Photo Credit: Facebook

Rockland  County Bomb Squad members are sweeping the Rockland County Courthouse following the delivery of a suspicious package.

The Sheriff's Office received news of the package at the courthouse at 1 South Main St., New City, around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, said Sheriff's Chief William Barbera.

No one has been allowed inside the courthouse and officials are in a waiting stage to find out what was inside the package, Barbera said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

