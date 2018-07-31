Rockland Duo Among Three Nabbed In Major Drug Ring Bust

A Westchester man and two Rockland County residents have been charged as being part of a major drug ring that sold fentanyl and heroin at a popular produce market.

Jovanny Torres, 27, of Yorktown, Anthony Antonucci, 34, of Valley Cottage, and Kaitlyn Jefferson, 37, of Thiells were all charged in June as being part of the ring that operated out of the Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx, according to the Bronx District Attorney's Office.

The three are part of a ring of 13 people charged in the operation which included the sale of fentanyl, to undercover agents, the DA's Office said.

“The defendants allegedly handled this toxic, deadly substance among fruits and vegetables in the Hunts Point Produce Market, which supplies produce to millions of people throughout the New York area," said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

The group also allegedly sold drugs from a residence several blocks from the market and near a school, the office added.

The investigation began last year after the NYC Business Integrity Commission, which oversees the market, became aware of possible heroin sales taking place. After learning of the illegal activity, undercover officers made numerous buys of $20 glassines in employee-only areas in the market unmonitored by video cameras, and the glassines were found to contain fentanyl and heroin, the DA's Office said.

Wiretap surveillance led to the supplier of the fentanyl and heroin, Angel Capote, 31, Queens, who was arrested in December. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison. He is believed to have been selling $3,000 in fentanyl and heroin a week, the DA said.

Torres was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Antonucci and Jefferson were each charged conspiracy, and have been released.

They are all scheduled to appear in court this fall.

