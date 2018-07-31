Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: 31-Year-Old Rockland Man Charged In Rape Of 11-Year-Old Girl
police & fire

Rockland Duo Among Three Nabbed In Major Drug Ring Bust

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx.
Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Westchester man and two Rockland County residents have been charged as being part of a major drug ring that sold fentanyl and heroin at a popular produce market.

Jovanny Torres, 27, of Yorktown, Anthony Antonucci, 34, of Valley Cottage, and Kaitlyn Jefferson, 37, of Thiells were all charged in June as being part of the ring that operated out of the Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx, according to the Bronx District Attorney's Office.

The three are part of a ring of 13 people charged in the operation which included the sale of fentanyl, to undercover agents, the DA's Office said.

“The defendants allegedly handled this toxic, deadly substance among fruits and vegetables in the Hunts Point Produce Market, which supplies produce to millions of people throughout the New York area," said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

The group also allegedly sold drugs from a residence several blocks from the market and near a school, the office added.

The investigation began last year after the NYC Business Integrity Commission, which oversees the market, became aware of possible heroin sales taking place. After learning of the illegal activity, undercover officers made numerous buys of $20 glassines in employee-only areas in the market unmonitored by video cameras, and the glassines were found to contain fentanyl and heroin, the DA's Office said.

Wiretap surveillance led to the supplier of the fentanyl and heroin, Angel Capote, 31, Queens, who was arrested in December. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison. He is believed to have been selling $3,000 in fentanyl and heroin a week, the DA said.

Torres was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Antonucci and Jefferson were each charged conspiracy, and have been released.

They are all scheduled to appear in court this fall.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.