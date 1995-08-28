Rockland Man, 26, Faces DWI Charge In Palisades Interstate Parkway Stop

With law enforcement agencies in the Hudson Valley cracking down on drunk, drugged and distracted driving, several local residents were among more than two dozen who found themselves charged over the weekend.

Local residents charged were:

Orange County

On Saturday, Aug. 25, State Police troopers from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Matthew Ranglin, 23, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Aug. 25, State Police troopers from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Shanelle Bennet, 32, of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 17M in Wawayanda when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Aug. 25, State Police troopers from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Jaime Vargas, 53, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 84 in Wawayanda when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Aug. 25, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Tin Ching Kwan, 23, of Monroe, for DWI. He was traveling on County Route 105 Woodbury when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Aug. 25, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Diana Umana, 22, of Monroe, for DWI. She was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Aug. 25, State Police troopers from Kingston arrested Patrick Meyer, 33, of Warwick, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 28 in Ulster when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Aug. 25, 28, State Police troopers from Hamptonburg arrested Tashema Brown, 26, of Newburgh, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 9W in Newburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Aug. 25, State Police troopers from Hamptonburg arrested Will Rivas Carranza, 24, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 980T in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Aug. 25, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Denis Ramos-Palma, 27, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 32 in New Windsor when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Aug. 26, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Karen Niziolek, 53, of Greenwood Lake, for DWI. She was traveling in Newburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Aug. 26, State Police troopers from Florida arrested Hunter Rocks, 23, of Central Valley, for DWI. He was traveling in Monroe when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Aug. 26, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Jonathan Santos Delgado, 24, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Monday, Aug. 27, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Damiam Albohn, 43, of New Windsor, for DWI. He was traveling of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Saturday, Aug. 25, State Police troopers from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Kristopher Ferrer, 26, of New City, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Clarkstown when he was stopped at a road check. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Saturday, Aug. 25, State Police troopers from Ellenville arrested Jodi-Ann Jahalal, 30, of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 299 in Lloyd when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Aug. 26, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Crystal Dickerson Bynum, 50, of Beacon, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 9W in Newburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Aug. 26, State Police troopers from Hamptonburg arrested Darin Bynum, 56, of Beacon, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9W in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

