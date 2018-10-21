Rockland Man Nabbed For DWI During Route 9W Traffic Stop

A 36-year-old man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office on Route 9W.

Jose Remigiopena, of Haverstraw, was arrested around 1:27 a.m. Monday after a sheriff's deputy stopped him for a traffic violation, said the Sheriff's Office.

During the stop, Remigiopena was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of .08% or more and DWI.

He was processed and released on a summons to return to West Haverstraw Justice Court on Nov. 27.

