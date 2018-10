This story has been updated.

A stretch of Route 202 has reopened Sunday afternoon after a downed tree with power lines caused its closure for approximately two hours.

The closure was between Viola Road and Orchard Circle in Montebello.

During the closure, traffic was turned around at Orchard Circle on the one side and diverted down Viola Road on the other.

NY State DOT and Orange & Rockland also responded.

