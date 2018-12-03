Route 304 Closed Due To Overturned Truck

Motorists can expect major delays in the area as a stretch of Route 304 will be closed for several hours due to an overturned truck that has spilled debris across the roadway.

Clarkstown Police said the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. just south of West Nyack Road in Nanuet covering the roadway with debris that will have to be cleared, as well as having the truck towed.

All northbound traffic is being diverted from Route 304 to Route 59.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

