North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

police & fire

Route 304 Stop Results In DWI Charge For Nyack Man

New York State Police.
New York State Police. Photo Credit: File

New York State Police troopers busted seventeen local motorists over the weekend who were allegedly driving while impaired in the area.

The local residents charged were:

Orange County

  • On Friday, Dec. 14, State Police from Hamptonburg arrested Carlos Reyes-Torres, 28, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.
  • On Friday, Dec. 14, State Police from Haverstraw arrested George Robles, 50, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Highland when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.
  • On Friday, Dec. 14, State Police from Montgomery arrested Antonio Jiminez-Carcamo, 29, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on South William Street in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.
  • On Saturday, Dec. 15, State Police from Middletown arrested Launey Alexander, 41, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Wallkill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.
  • On Sunday, Dec. 16, State Police from Montgomery arrested Jennifer Perdomo, 38, of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on Route 32 in New Paltz when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.
  • On Sunday, Dec. 16, State Police from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Alberto Lopez-Merced, 35, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.
  • On Sunday, December 16, State Police from Monroe arrested Erin Freyer, 25, of Chester, for DWI. She was traveling in Tuxedo when she was involved in a motor vehicle crash. An investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

  • On Saturday, Dec. 15, State from Police Haverstraw arrested Jeffry Sleebos, 49, of Nyack, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 304 in Orangetown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. An investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

