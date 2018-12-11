Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Sandy Hook Elementary Receives Bomb Threat On 6th Anniversary Of Massacre

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
The new Sandy Hook School in Newtown
The new Sandy Hook School in Newtown Photo Credit: Sandra Diamond Fox

Sandy Hook Elementary School students were sent home Friday morning after the school received a bomb threat on the sixth anniversary of a mass shooting that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.

School personnel reported the threat to Newtown Police around 9 a.m. Friday, said Lt. Aaron Bahamonde.

Police went to Sandy Hook School to investigate the threat and it is currently being investigated by members of the Newtown Police Department, he said.

"The school was safely and orderly evacuated for precautionary reasons and so that a thorough sweep of the school could be performed," Bahamonde said.

During the sweep, Bahamonde said officers decided it was in the best interest of the faculty and students to dismiss all for the day instead of allowing them to resume the day.

Police will continue to investigate the source of the threat, which Bahamonde said was "specific" to the school and not related to Thursday's nationwide email threats.

Newtown Public Schools Superintendent sent an email and tweet to parents regarding the evacuation and to assure parents that all students were safe.

The building that was searched is the new home of students after the old building was knocked down following the shooting. Earlier Friday, the town observed a moment of silence to honor those that had died.

Fear and panic spread across the country on Thursday, Dec. 13 as a bomb threat asking for thousands of dollars in bitcoin payment made the rounds through a series of emails.

News of the threat has led to quick reaction on social media.

"My heart is breaking," U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

