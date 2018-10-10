Contact Us
Search Temporarily Halted In Hudson River Area For Missing Woman

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is helping with a search for a missing woman in the Hudson River.
The Rockland County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is helping with a search for a missing woman in the Hudson River. Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office

A large-scale search for a woman missing in or near the Hudson River has been temporarily called off due to inclement weather.

According to the Piermont Police Department, first responders from across Rockland County were forced to call off the search for the woman who has been since Thursday night.

Rockland County Sheriff's Office Chief Barbera said the department has deployed its Marine and K-9 unit to help with the search for the "young" woman in the area of the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

The woman was last seen Thursday evening near the end of Piermont Pier. Barbera was not sure what prompted the search.

The Piermont police and fire departments are assisting with the search, along with divers and boats from the Westchester County Police and numerous police and fire departments.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier said they were contacted around 6:30 a.m. Friday after the woman was reported missing.

Strohmaier said at this point the Guard is offering local agencies with information on drift patterns on the river so first responders have an idea of where to search.

If needed, the Coast Guard will deploy additional help, he added.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

