Seen Her? Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Suspect

Have you seen her?

Police in Clarkstown are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a woman wanted for promoting prostitution.

The Clarkstown Police Department’s Warrant Unit issued an alert this week regarding 43-year-old Kimberly Robbins, who has a warrant out for her arrest for promoting prostitution and failing to appear in court to answer the charge.

Police described Robbins as a 5-foot-6 woman with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or who recognizes her, has been asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department’s Warrant Unit by calling (845) 639-5880 or submitting an anonymous tip by calling Tip411.

