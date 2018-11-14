Seen Her? Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Woman

Have you seen her?

The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a wanted woman.

Catherine Beltempo, 34, is wanted by police in Ramapo on charges that include larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument dating back to an incident at Walmart in Suffern. Beltempo is also wanted by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office.

Police described Beltempo, 33, as a 5-foot-2 woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighed approximately 165 pounds at the time of her arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Beltempo’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Ramapo Police Department’s Detective Division by calling (845) 357-2400.

