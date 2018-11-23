Seen Her? Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Woman

Have you seen her?

Ramapo Police are on the lookout for a fugitive wanted for larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Ramapo Police are asking the public's help in finding 34-year-old Catherine Beltempo, who was involved in an incident at Walmart in Suffern and is now wanted for these charges.

Those who have any information regarding Beltempo’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Ramapo Police at (845) 357-2400.

