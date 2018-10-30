Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Social Media Leads To Garnerville Driver In Halloween Night Stony Point Hit-Run
police & fire

Seen Her? Alert Issued For Woman Wanted On Drug Possession Charge In I-87 Stop

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Unique Stanley.
Unique Stanley. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen her?

New York State Police investigators from the Troop F Haverstraw barracks are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a suspect who was arrested on a drug charge during a traffic stop on I-87 in Orange County and later failed to appear in court.

On May 13, Unique Stanley was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for speeding on the New York State Thruway in Cornwall. During that stop, Stanley was found to be in possession of cocaine and she was subsequently remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail.

According to investigators, Stanley failed to return to court to answer the charges and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

Police described Stanley, 22, as 5-foot-7 with black hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 125 pounds. Investigators noted that she has ties to Trenton, New Jersey. Anyone who recognizes Stanley or who has information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact police by calling (845) 364-0200.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.