Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Suspect Wanted For ID Theft

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Victor Caldwell III.
Victor Caldwell III. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators in Middletown are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a man wanted for stealing someone’s identity and failing to pay fines related to his arrest.

An alert has been issued for Victor Caldwell III, who was arrested on a third-degree identity theft charge after an investigation found that he used another person’s identity to obtain a fraudulent credit card in his victim’s name.

Police said that Caldwell made several unauthorized charges at several Middletown businesses, then failed to pay fines related to his arrest and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest from the Town of Wallkill Court.

Caldwell, 28, was described by police as a 5-foot-11 African American man weighing approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts or who recognizes him has been asked to contact State Police investigators by calling (845) 344-5300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.