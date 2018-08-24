Seen Him? Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Fugitive

Contact Us
Andrew Hylton
Andrew Hylton Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Seen him?

Police in Ramapo are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a wanted man.

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert regarding Andrew Hylton, who is wanted on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, dating back to an incident last month.

Hylton was described as a 5-foot-7 African American, weighing approximately 165 with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding is whereabouts, or who recognizes Hylton, has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

