Seen Him? Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Fugitive

Have you seen him?

Police investigators in Ramapo are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a suspect who is wanted for allegedly doing drugs and driving in the area.

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert for Jack Makiten, 35, who is wanted on charges that include DWAI and two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Makiten was reported as an erratic driver while traveling through Airmont in 2016 and during the traffic stop, he was found to be intoxicated and he was arrested.

Investigators described Makiten as a 5-foot 8, 175-pound man with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who recognizes him can contact police investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

