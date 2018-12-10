Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Rockland Measles Cases Keep On Climbing
police & fire

Seen Him? Man Accused Of Using Forged $1.4K Check In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Mohamed Dicko.
Mohamed Dicko. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Seen him?

An alert has been issued by New York State Police investigators regarding Mohamed Dicko, who is wanted by police and the Town of Lewisboro Court stemming from a grand larceny charge levied in August last year.

According to police, Dicko, 43, allegedly used a forged check to purchase more than $1,400 worth of vehicle parts from a motor vehicle dealership in Lewisboro.

Investigators described Dicko as 5-foot-8, weighing approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the Bronx. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact police in Lewisboro by calling (914) 769-2600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.