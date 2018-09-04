Seen Him? Police Ask For Help Locating Wanted Rockland Suspect

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators in Haverstraw are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a wanted man who was busted with drugs during a checkpoint and failed to return to court.

State Police issued an alert this week regarding Dazzell Middleton, who was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by troopers at a checkpoint. During the stop, he was found to be in possession of marijuana and Xanax. He then failed to appear in court and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He is also wanted by the Ramapo Town Police on other charges.

Police described Middleton, 22, as a 5-foot-3 African American weighing approximately 104 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Haverstraw by calling (845) 364-0200 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.