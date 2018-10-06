Seen Him? Police Seek Help In Tracking Down Man Wanted For Promoting Prostitution

Have you seen him?

The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a suspect wanted on drug charges and for promoting prostitution dating back to an incident in July 2016.

An alert was issued on Friday regarding Patrick Ward-Taylor, who is wanted on charges of fourth-degree promoting prostitution and unlawful possession of marijuana following an investigation by a patrol officer. The officer followed a suspicious vehicle into the Village of Airmont, which led to Ward-Taylor’s arrest.

Police described Ward-Taylor as 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Manhattan.

Anyone who recognizes Ward-Taylor or who has information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

