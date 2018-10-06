Contact Us
Seen Him? Police Seek Help In Tracking Down Man Wanted For Promoting Prostitution

Zak Failla
Patrick Ward-Taylor
Patrick Ward-Taylor Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Have you seen him?

The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a suspect wanted on drug charges and for promoting prostitution dating back to an incident in July 2016.

An alert was issued on Friday regarding Patrick Ward-Taylor, who is wanted on charges of fourth-degree promoting prostitution and unlawful possession of marijuana following an investigation by a patrol officer. The officer followed a suspicious vehicle into the Village of Airmont, which led to Ward-Taylor’s arrest.

Police described Ward-Taylor as 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Manhattan.

Anyone who recognizes Ward-Taylor or who has information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

