Serious Crash With Multiple Injuries Shuts Down Route 59 Stretch

All eastbound lanes of Route 59 in Nanuet are closed due to a serious three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries, according to Clarkstown Police.

The crash took place around 3:10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 59 and Old Nyack Turnpike in Nanuet, said Clarkstown Det. Peter Walker.

The closure is to Grandview Avenue, he added.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

