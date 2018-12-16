Seven Rockland Businesses Cited For Underage Alcohol Sales

The NYS Liquor Authority (SLA) has issued citations to a number of businesses in the Rockland County area for underage alcohol sales, Orangetown Police said.

The SLA conducted underage drinking inspections in various locations in the Town of Orangetown on Friday, Dec. 14. The following locations were cited for selling alcohol to underage persons:

Smiley Mart (327 N. Middletown Road, Pearl River)

7-11 (173 N. Middletown Road, Pearl River)

Fleming’s Place (56 S. Main Street, Pearl River)

Gran Saloon (49 W. Central Avenue, Pearl River)

Dino Mart (529 Rt. 303, Blauvelt)

Murray’s Deli (80 S. Broadway, Nyack)

Shell Station (45 N. Highland Avenue, Nyack)

