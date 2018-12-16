Contact Us
police & fire

Seven Rockland Businesses Cited For Underage Alcohol Sales

Valerie Musson
Joe Lombardi
Orangetown Police Department.
Orangetown Police Department. Photo Credit: File

The NYS Liquor Authority (SLA) has issued citations to a number of businesses in the Rockland County area for underage alcohol sales, Orangetown Police said.

The SLA conducted underage drinking inspections in various locations in the Town of Orangetown on Friday, Dec. 14. The following locations were cited for selling alcohol to underage persons:

  • Smiley Mart (327 N. Middletown Road, Pearl River)
  • 7-11 (173 N. Middletown Road, Pearl River)
  • Fleming’s Place (56 S. Main Street, Pearl River)
  • Gran Saloon (49 W. Central Avenue, Pearl River)
  • Dino Mart (529 Rt. 303, Blauvelt)
  • Murray’s Deli (80 S. Broadway, Nyack)
  • Shell Station (45 N. Highland Avenue, Nyack)

