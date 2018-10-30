Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Deer On Palisades Parkway
police & fire

Social Media Leads To Garnerville Driver In Halloween Night Stony Point Hit-Run

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A hit-and-run driver was captured after this photo was posted online.
A hit-and-run driver was captured after this photo was posted online. Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

With the help of social media, a 49-year-old man was nabbed for hitting a parked car in Stony Point and then leaving the scene.

Michael Dove of Garnerville was charged for the incident that took place on Halloween around 7 p.m. after the police posted a photo of his vehicle on Facebook and neighbors began sharing the item, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

According to Hylas, the department's own video surveillance camera caught Dove's truck on camera as it fled the area of Central Highway where he had crashed into a parked vehicle and left the area with his lights off.

The vehicle's owner gave police a description of Dove's vehicle and they were able to pick him out on the departments' surveillance.

"The incident kind of blew up on Facebook and then someone who knew who the truck belonged to called us," Hylas said.

After Dove found out, he called the police and turned himself him.

He was charged with leaving the scene and for two traffic and equipment violations.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.