Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Powerful Nor'easter Will Bring Soaking Rain, Snow To Parts Of Area
police & fire

Spring Valley Man Caught With Hydrocodone Not Prescribed To Him In Nyack

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Orangetown Police Department.
Orangetown Police Department. Photo Credit: File

A Rockland County man who was caught smoking a marijuana cigarette by police on patrol in Nyack was caught with Hydrocodone that was not prescribed to him, police said.

Officers on patrol at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21, spotted Spring Valley resident Edwin Ocvil, 28, smoking a cigarette that allegedly contained marijuana. When he was stopped, further investigation found that Ocvil was in possession of the prescription pills illegally.

Ocvil was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters. He was processed and charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of marijuana. He was released following his arraignment and is scheduled to appear in Nyack Justice Court on Nov. 13.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.