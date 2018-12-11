State Police Launch Weeks-Long Holiday Details: Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over

New York State Police are once again cracking down on impaired drivers by implementing a national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday safety campaign.

Both state and local law enforcement agencies will participate in the program, which runs until Tuesday, Jan. 1. Until this time, expect an increased level of enforcement through sobriety checkpoints and more troopers on patrol.

“Traffic safety is once again a top priority this season, with the goal of making everyone’s holiday a safe one,” said Superintendent George P. Beach II. “If you’re celebrating, please do so responsibly. Impaired drivers cause needless deaths and injuries. Have a plan and you could save a life – maybe even your own.”

In addition to the deterrents listed above, troopers will also be on the lookout for seatbelt law violations, distracted drivers, and drivers in violation of the “Move Over Law,” which requires drivers to exert “extreme” caution while passing emergency vehicles that are stopped in or on the side of the road.

Last year, police issued a total of 40, 489 tickets, which includes:

Speeding: 13,394 tickets

Distracted driving: 1,268 tickets

“Move Over Law” violation: 571 tickets

Police also arrested 645 people for DWI, and there were 10 fatalities from motor vehicle crashes.

The campaign is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. For more information, click here .

