police & fire

State Police Ramp Up DWI Patrols Through Thanksgiving Weekend

New York State Police
New York State Police Photo Credit: File photo

Motorists should be extra cautious when making the rounds through the end of the weekend.

From Wednesday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 25, the New York State Police say they will be increasing enforcement efforts statewide for Thanksgiving week.

This initiative is an effort the NYPD hopes will prevent tragedies caused by aggressive, distracted, or impaired driving. Troopers will be ‘highly visible’ during this time, so drivers should expect amped-up DWI patrols and increased sobriety checkpoints.

“During this Thanksgiving holiday weekend I encourage all New Yorkers to drive safely, take your time and designate a sober driver,” said State Police Superintendent George P. Beach. “As we drive throughout the state to see our family and friends this holiday season, we need to focus on safe travel.

"Our troopers will be out handling the problems that this travel period brings, and their efforts will be focused on enforcing highway safety and preventing tragedies from occurring."

Studies show that Thanksgiving accounts for some of the highest traffic volumes of the year. This increased enforcement initiative is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

"As New Yorkers hit the road to visit family and friends, it’s important to avoid risky driving behaviors that put you and others on the road in danger,” said Terri Egan, DMV Executive Deputy Commissioner and Active Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. “I commend the New York State Police and local law enforcement for their efforts in keeping the roadways safe during this busy holiday time.”

