Stony Point Man Points Shotgun At Taxi Driver After Refusing To Pay Fare, Police Say

A 30-year-old man was arrested for pointing a shotgun at a taxi driver after refusing to pay for his ride.

Christopher Bender, of Stony Point, was arrested around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, after police responded to a home for a report of a disorderly, intoxicated man having a fight with a cabbie, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

When officers arrived they found Bender did not pay for his ride, argued with the driver, and then went inside his residence and came back outside with a shotgun, Hylas said.

Bender allegedly pointed the shotgun at the driver, Hylas added.

During an investigation, police also found that he was in possession of cocaine.

Bender was arrested and charged with menacing, theft of services, criminal possession of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.

