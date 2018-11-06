Stuck Breakneck Ridge Teen Hiker Issued A Ticket Following Rescue

Contact Us
A hiker had to be rescued after becoming stuck on a rock while hiking Breakneck Ridge.
A hiker had to be rescued after becoming stuck on a rock while hiking Breakneck Ridge. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A 19-year-old who had to be rescued after becoming struck high on a trail on Breakneck Ridge, a mountain along the Hudson River between Beacon and Cold Spring, was issued a ticket after he was back to safety.

According to State Park Police, the department received word around 5:30 p.m. Thursday that the teen from Ozone Park, was hiking on the White Trail when he ventured off-trail in an attempt to get the Yellow Trail, said Randy Simons, spokesman for the New York State Park Police.

While attempting to move to the Yellow Trail, the teen ended up stuck along a steep rock embankment approximately 50-60 feet from the ground and was unable to get back to the trail, Simons said.

The teen did not have a phone but was able to yell for assistance to other hikers in the area, he said.

New York State Park Police, Dutchess Junction Fire, and Beacon Volunteer Ambulance all responded.

A Park Police officer was able to hike to the man and talk him back on the trail. The man was evaluated by EMS and refused medical attention.

He was then given a ticket for veering off the trail.

