police & fire

Student Caught With 12-Gauge Shotgun At College In Rockland

Joe Lombardi
Alexander Corbin Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department
Dominican College in Orangeburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 24-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was in possession of a 12-gauge shotgun at a college in the Hudson Valley.

The arrest comes after an investigation involving two Rockland County police departments.

Orangetown Police detectives were assisting Ramapo PD detectives in an investigation that led to a parking lot at Dominican College in Orangeburg on Wednesday, Aug. 29.

That is where the shotgun was found in the trunk of the personal vehicle belonging to Dominican student Alexander Corbin, police said.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Corbin was processed at Orangetown Police Headquarters and was arraigned in Orangetown Justice Court. He was remanded to the Rockland County jail on $10,000 cash bail.

