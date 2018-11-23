Student, Driver Injured In Route 304 School Bus Crash

One student and a school bus driver were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Rockland.

The crash occurred around 7:44 a.m. Nov. 26 on Route 304 and Washington Avenue in Pearl River, police said.

Orangetown police officials said officers were still on the scene and little information was available.

The students were on their way to Albertus Magnus High School in Bardonia when the crash occurred with another vehicle.

The injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

