Suspect In Area Sexual Assault Apprehended After Police Search

Police apprehended a man described as armed and dangerous who was wanted for a sexual assault and had managed to escape during a pursuit.

Andre Sims, 35, of the City of Peekskill was arrested Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. at St. Vincent Hospital in Westchester County in Harrison by the New York State Police B.C.I. and City of Newburgh detectives, City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joseph Burns said.

Sims was wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Orange County while armed with a handgun around 10:20 p.m. Monday, after police found a woman running around naked inside of the Foundry, an apartment/condo complex located at 44 Johnes St., said Burns.

When police arrived and spoke with the victim she claimed that she had been sexually assaulted by a black male who was armed with a handgun. She told police that the man fled in a black SUV northbound on Liberty Street towards Broadway.

Officers located a dark-colored Nissan Xterra turning off of Liberty Street onto Broadway. Officer Joe Palermo initiated a traffic stop and began giving verbal commands for Sims to get out of the vehicle, but instead of getting out he sped away, Burns said.

A pursuit ensued with Sims eventually crashing into a building in the Town of Newburgh at the intersection of Powell Avenue and North Street. He then fled towards I-84, Burns added.

Town of Newburgh, Town of New Windsor, and the New York State Police Aviation unit assisted in searching the area for Sims, but ultimately he got away, police said.

Following his arrest at the hospital, Sims was transported to the City of Newburgh Police department and charged with first-degree rape. The firearm used in this incident has not yet been located, Burns said.

Sims was held without bond pending his arraignment Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.