Suspect Nabbed After Struggle With Female Homeowner In Rockland Burglary, Police Say

Orange Turnpike in Sloatsburg.
Orange Turnpike in Sloatsburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman was hurt early on Sunday morning as she attempted to stop a man who broke into her Rockland home and stole several items, police said.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to an Orange Turnpike residence in Sloatsburg shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, following a burglary that was interrupted by the homeowner.

The suspect fled the scene before investigators arrived at the home. Police said that the homeowner was “slightly injured” in the incident as she attempted to stop the man from leaving with the stolen items. She was treated by paramedics, who said the injuries were minor, and she was not hospitalized.

The Ramapo Police Department Investigation Division and the Rockland County Sheriff investigated the incident, which led to the arrest of Sloatsburg resident Christopher Kalber, 27, on Sunday night.

Kalber was charged with burglary, robbery, grand larceny and petit larceny. He was processed at the Ramapo Police Department and is being held for arraignment.

