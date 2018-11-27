Suspect Nabbed In 2016 Commercial Burglaries

A lengthy investigation into a pair of commercial burglaries in Orange County nearly two years ago led to the apprehension of a Westchester County man who allegedly robbed the same store twice in five days.

New York State Police troopers arrested Yonkers resident Brian Conklin, 24, on Friday, Nov. 29, following a two-year investigation into two robberies at the Otisville Gulfmart.

On Dec. 21 and then on Christmas Day in 2016, troopers received a report from the Gulfmart, where a burglar alarm was activated. Upon arrival both times, investigators found the door to the store had been kicked in. Items, including cash registers, cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets were taken during the two break-ins. Police said that the initial investigation failed to produce any suspects.

According to police, in November, new information was developed, and Conklin was tabbed as the suspect in both burglaries. Conklin was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with two felony counts of burglary. Following his arraignment in the Town of Mount Hope Court, Conklin was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. He is due to appear in court at a later date.

