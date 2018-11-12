Suspect On Loose After Bank Robbery In Rockland

This story has been updated.

A suspect is at large after a bank robbery Thursday morning in Rockland County.

The robbery took place around 8:45 a.m. at the Chase Bank located at 61 Smith St. in Nanuet, said Clarkstown Police Det. Peter Walker.

Responding patrol units interviewed the bank staff and obtained a description of a black male wearing a black leather jacket, light blue jeans, and a black winter hat.

The suspect presented the bank teller a note demanding money. The bank teller gave the suspect an unknown amount of money, he then fled the bank in an unknown direction.

There is no increased safety threat to the community, Walker said.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or was in the area of the bank at 8:45 AM, we ask that you call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800 or send an anonymous text to TIP411.

