police & fire

Suspect On Loose After Violent Armed Robbery At Food Mart In Rockland

Joe Lombardi
Food Mart in Central Nyack.
Food Mart in Central Nyack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect in a violent armed robbery that occurred overnight at a food market in Rockland County is on the loose and police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

The robbery occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at the Nyack Food Mart, located at 4 Waldron Ave in Central Nyack.

The 48-year-old male store clerk stated that a male black suspect entered the store wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and gray sneakers and displayed a semi-automatic handgun, according to the Clarkstown Police Department said.

The suspect then pointed the gun at the clerk and the two customers in the store, police said.

The clerk and both customers were ordered to go to the rear of the store. One of the customers appeared to have resisted the suspect, at which time the suspect struck the customer.

The suspect demanded the store clerk empty the cash register.

As the suspect fled the store, he struck the store clerk in the head with the handgun. There was an unknown amount of cash proceeds taken from the store.

Both customers left the store prior to the arrival of the police. The store clerk refused medical attention.

Multiple patrol officers, as well as a Clarkstown Police K9 unit, canvassed the area for the suspect.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is currently investigating the incident.

If anyone has information or if you were one of the customers, please contact the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at 845-639-5840 or send anonymous tips to text message TIP411 to 847411, then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA, add a space, type your tip info and hit send.

