Suspect Who Fled After Fatal Poughkeepsie Social Club Shooting Surrenders To Police

A 38-year-old man wanted for the murder of a City of Poughkeepsie resident has surrendered to police.

Robert Whitaker of North Carolina turned himself in for the Jan. 27 shooting of a man in front of the Fireman's Exempt Social Club, said City of Poughkeepsie Police Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

According to Clark, Noel McClinton, 35, was killed around 2:58 a.m. at the club at 200 Mansion St., when multiple shots were fired, striking him numerous times. McClinton was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he died.

City of Poughkeepsie detectives began an investigation into the shooting death and in May, a Dutchess County grand jury indicted Whitaker for the murder, Clark added.

Shortly after, Whitaker fled Poughkeepsie and was believed to be in or near Northampton County, N.C. Several attempts were made to arrest Whitaker in North Carolina without success, Clark said.

On Thursday, Whitaker turned himself in at City of Poughkeepsie Police headquarters with his attorney. He was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Edward McLoughlin and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police were assisted in this investigation by the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI’s Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, the New York State Police, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Department, The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, and several North Carolina law enforcement agencies.

